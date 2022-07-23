Acid-Catalyzed Hydration

Acid-catalyzed hydration is a reaction where an alkene reacts with water in the presence of an acid catalyst, typically sulfuric acid. This process involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate, which is then attacked by water, leading to the formation of an alcohol. The regioselectivity of the reaction follows Markovnikov's rule, where the more substituted carbon of the alkene receives the hydroxyl group.