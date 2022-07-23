Answer the following questions about the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene:
a. How many transition states are there?
b. How many intermediates are there?
c. Which step in the forward direction has the smallest rate constant?
Answer the following questions about the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene:
a. How many transition states are there?
b. How many intermediates are there?
c. Which step in the forward direction has the smallest rate constant?
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
1.
What is the major product obtained from the acid-catalyzed hydration of each of the following alkenes?
a. CH3CH2CH2CH=CH2
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
3.
4.
The pKa of a protonated alcohol is about -2.5, and the pKa of an alcohol is about 15. Therefore, as long as the pH of the solution is greater than _______ and less than _______, more than 50% of 2-propanol (the product of the reaction on p. 244) will be in its neutral, nonprotonated form.
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
2.