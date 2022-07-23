Chirality and Enantiomers

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of a chiral center, typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. When (S)-3-methyl-1-pentene reacts with Cl2, the formation of chiral products can lead to the generation of enantiomers, which are pairs of molecules that are mirror images of each other, impacting the overall stereochemistry of the reaction.