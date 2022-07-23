Textbook Question
When fumarate reacts with D2O in the presence of the enzyme fumarase, only one isomer of the product is formed, as shown here. Is the enzyme catalyzing a syn or an anti addition of D2O?
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When fumarate reacts with D2O in the presence of the enzyme fumarase, only one isomer of the product is formed, as shown here. Is the enzyme catalyzing a syn or an anti addition of D2O?
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
Which compound is hydrated more rapidly?
What hydrocarbon forms the following products after reaction first with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?
When the following compound is hydrated in the presence of acid, the unreacted alkene is found to have retained the deuterium atoms. What does this tell you about the mechanism for hydration?
Ozonolysis of an alkene, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, forms the following product(s). Identify the alkene in each case.
a.