Dimethyl Sulfide (DMS) Reduction

Dimethyl sulfide (DMS) is commonly used as a reducing agent in organic chemistry, particularly in the workup of ozonolysis reactions. After ozonolysis, the ozonide intermediate can be treated with DMS, which reduces the carbonyl compounds formed into their corresponding alcohols or further reduces them to hydrocarbons. This step is crucial for transforming the ozonolysis products into more stable or desired forms.