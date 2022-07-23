Textbook Question
Ozonolysis of an alkene, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, forms the following product(s). Identify the alkene in each case.
b.
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Ozonolysis of an alkene, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, forms the following product(s). Identify the alkene in each case.
b.
When fumarate reacts with D2O in the presence of the enzyme fumarase, only one isomer of the product is formed, as shown here. Is the enzyme catalyzing a syn or an anti addition of D2O?
What stereoisomers are obtained when (S)-3-methyl-1-pentene reacts with Cl2?
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
Ozonolysis of an alkene, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, forms the following product(s). Identify the alkene in each case.
a.