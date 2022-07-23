Textbook Question
What stereoisomers are obtained when (S)-3-methyl-1-pentene reacts with Cl2?
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What stereoisomers are obtained when (S)-3-methyl-1-pentene reacts with Cl2?
a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
b. Is the initially formed carbocation primary, secondary, or tertiary?
c. Is the rearranged carbocation primary, secondary, or tertiary?
d. Why does the rearrangement occur?
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
Which compound is hydrated more rapidly?
What hydrocarbon forms the following products after reaction first with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?
When the following compound is hydrated in the presence of acid, the unreacted alkene is found to have retained the deuterium atoms. What does this tell you about the mechanism for hydration?