Textbook Question
What is each compound's systematic name?
b.
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What is each compound's systematic name?
b.
Which of the following names are correct? Correct those that are not correct.
c. 4-chloro-2-pentyne
d. 2,3-dimethyl-5-octyne
a. Starting with 3-methyl-1-butyne, how can you prepare the following alcohols?
1. 2-methyl-2-butanol
b. In each case, a second alcohol would also be obtained. What alcohol would it be?
What is the molecular formula of a hydrocarbon that has 1 triple bond, 2 double bonds, 1 ring, and 32 carbons?
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
f.
Which of the following names are correct? Correct those that are not correct.
a. 4-heptyne
b. 2-ethyl-3-hexyne