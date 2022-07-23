Textbook Question
a. Starting with 3-methyl-1-butyne, how can you prepare the following alcohols?
2. 3-methyl-1-butanol
b. In each case, a second alcohol would also be obtained. What alcohol would it be?
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a. Starting with 3-methyl-1-butyne, how can you prepare the following alcohols?
2. 3-methyl-1-butanol
b. In each case, a second alcohol would also be obtained. What alcohol would it be?
Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
h. H2/Lindlar catalyst
What is the molecular formula of a hydrocarbon that has 1 triple bond, 2 double bonds, 1 ring, and 32 carbons?
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
f.
Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
g. excess H2, Pd/C
What is each compound's systematic name?
a. CH3C☰CCH2CH2CH2CH═CH2