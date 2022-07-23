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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 41b
Chapter 8, Problem 41b

What is each compound's systematic name?
b. Structural representation of a double bond between carbon atoms with attached groups, illustrating cis and trans isomerism.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the compound. This will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Step 2: Locate and number the parent chain starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Step 3: Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) and functional groups (e.g., hydroxyl, halogens).
Step 4: Combine the substituent names with the parent chain name. Use prefixes to indicate the number of identical substituents (e.g., di-, tri-, tetra-) and place the substituent names in alphabetical order. Include the position numbers for each substituent.
Step 5: Check for any additional rules or functional group priorities (e.g., alcohols, carboxylic acids) that might affect the naming. Ensure the name follows IUPAC conventions and is unambiguous.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and stereochemistry. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds.
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Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to variations in physical and chemical properties. Understanding structural isomerism is important for naming compounds correctly, as different isomers can have distinct systematic names.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Starting with 3-methyl-1-butyne, how can you prepare the following alcohols?

2. 3-methyl-1-butanol

b. In each case, a second alcohol would also be obtained. What alcohol would it be?

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Textbook Question

Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.

h. H2/Lindlar catalyst

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Textbook Question

What is the molecular formula of a hydrocarbon that has 1 triple bond, 2 double bonds, 1 ring, and 32 carbons?

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

e.

f.

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Textbook Question

Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.

g. excess H2, Pd/C

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

a. CH3C☰CCH2CH2CH2CH═CH2

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