a. Starting with 3-methyl-1-butyne, how can you prepare the following alcohols?
2. 3-methyl-1-butanol
b. In each case, a second alcohol would also be obtained. What alcohol would it be?
a. Starting with 3-methyl-1-butyne, how can you prepare the following alcohols?
2. 3-methyl-1-butanol
b. In each case, a second alcohol would also be obtained. What alcohol would it be?
How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?
a.
Which of the following names are correct? Correct those that are not correct.
e. 4,4-dimethyl-2-pentyne
f. 2,5-dimethyl-3-hexyne
a. Starting with 3-methyl-1-butyne, how can you prepare the following alcohols?
1. 2-methyl-2-butanol
b. In each case, a second alcohol would also be obtained. What alcohol would it be?
Which of the following pairs are keto–enol tautomers?
d.
e.
Which of the following names are correct? Correct those that are not correct.
a. 4-heptyne
b. 2-ethyl-3-hexyne