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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 44c,d
Chapter 8, Problem 44c,d

Which of the following names are correct? Correct those that are not correct.
c. 4-chloro-2-pentyne
d. 2,3-dimethyl-5-octyne

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the IUPAC rules for naming alkynes. The parent chain must be the longest continuous chain containing the triple bond, and the triple bond should receive the lowest possible locant (position number). Substituents are named and numbered based on their position relative to the triple bond.
Step 2: Analyze the name '4-chloro-2-pentyne'. Identify the parent chain (pentane) and the triple bond position (2). Check if the numbering gives the lowest locant to the triple bond. If not, renumber the chain and correct the name.
Step 3: Analyze the name '2,3-dimethyl-5-octyne'. Identify the parent chain (octane) and the triple bond position (5). Check if the numbering gives the lowest locant to the triple bond. If not, renumber the chain and correct the name. Also, ensure substituents (dimethyl groups) are correctly numbered based on the new numbering.
Step 4: For both names, ensure substituents are listed in alphabetical order (if applicable) and verify that the names follow all IUPAC conventions, including proper use of hyphens and commas.
Step 5: Write the corrected names (if necessary) based on the analysis above, ensuring the triple bond and substituents are properly numbered and named according to IUPAC rules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for determining whether a given name accurately reflects the structure of a compound.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Alkyne Structure

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. Their general formula is CnH2n-2, and they can be classified as terminal or internal based on the position of the triple bond. Recognizing the structure of alkynes is crucial for correctly interpreting and naming compounds like 4-chloro-2-pentyne and 2,3-dimethyl-5-octyne.
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Substituent Positioning

In organic nomenclature, the position of substituents on the main carbon chain is indicated by numbers. These numbers must reflect the lowest possible locants for the substituents and functional groups. Correctly identifying and numbering the positions of substituents is vital for ensuring that the compound's name accurately describes its structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Starting with 3-methyl-1-butyne, how can you prepare the following alcohols?

2. 3-methyl-1-butanol

b. In each case, a second alcohol would also be obtained. What alcohol would it be?

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Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?

a.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following names are correct? Correct those that are not correct.

e. 4,4-dimethyl-2-pentyne

f. 2,5-dimethyl-3-hexyne

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Textbook Question

a. Starting with 3-methyl-1-butyne, how can you prepare the following alcohols?

  1. 2-methyl-2-butanol

b. In each case, a second alcohol would also be obtained. What alcohol would it be?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs are keto–enol tautomers?

d.

e.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following names are correct? Correct those that are not correct.

a. 4-heptyne

b. 2-ethyl-3-hexyne

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