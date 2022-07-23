Formation of Alkynide Ions

When propyne reacts with sodium amide, it can generate an alkynide ion, which is a negatively charged species formed by deprotonation of the terminal hydrogen of the alkyne. This ion is highly reactive and can participate in further reactions, such as nucleophilic attacks on alkyl halides, leading to the formation of larger carbon chains. Recognizing the formation of alkynide ions is essential for predicting the major product of the reaction.