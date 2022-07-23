What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
i. sodium amide
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
i. sodium amide
Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
a. HBr (1 mol)
b. HBr (2 mol)
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
d. Br2 (2 mol)/CH2Cl2
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
e. aqueous H2SO4, HgSO4
f. R2BH in THF followed by H2O2/HO− /H2O
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
c. Br2 (1 mol)/CH2Cl2
What is the major product of the reaction of 1 mol of propyne with each of the following reagents?
j. the product of part i followed by 1-chloropropane