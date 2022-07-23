Textbook Question
For each of the following alkynes, draw the products obtained from (1) the acid-catalyzed addition of water (mercuric ion is added for part a) and from (2) hydroboration–oxidation:
a. 1-butyne
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For each of the following alkynes, draw the products obtained from (1) the acid-catalyzed addition of water (mercuric ion is added for part a) and from (2) hydroboration–oxidation:
a. 1-butyne
Only one alkyne forms an aldehyde when it undergoes the mercuric-ion-catalyzed addition of water. Identify the alkyne.
Describe the alkyne you should start with and the reagents you should use if you want to synthesize
a. pentane.
What are products of the following reactions?
b.
What are products of the following reactions?
a.
Describe the alkyne you should start with and the reagents you should use if you want to synthesize
c. trans-2-pentene.
d. 1-hexene.