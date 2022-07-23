Hydroboration-Oxidation

Hydroboration-oxidation is a two-step reaction process used to convert alkynes into alkenes with specific stereochemistry. In the first step, an alkyl borane is formed, which adds across the triple bond. The subsequent oxidation step replaces the boron with a hydroxyl group, leading to the formation of an alcohol that can be dehydrated to yield the desired alkene, such as cis-2-butene.