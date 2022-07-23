Step 1: Understand the reaction types. Acid-catalyzed hydration of alkynes involves the addition of water in the presence of an acid (H₂SO₄) and mercuric ion (Hg²⁺) as a catalyst. This reaction follows Markovnikov's rule and forms an enol intermediate, which tautomerizes to a ketone. Hydroboration-oxidation, on the other hand, involves the addition of BH₃ (or a borane derivative) followed by oxidation with H₂O₂/NaOH, leading to an anti-Markovnikov product, typically an aldehyde or ketone.