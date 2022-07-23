Textbook Question
Describe the alkyne you should start with and the reagents you should use if you want to synthesize
b. cis-2-butene.
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Describe the alkyne you should start with and the reagents you should use if you want to synthesize
b. cis-2-butene.
What ketones are formed from the acid-catalyzed hydration of 3-heptyne?
Only one alkyne forms an aldehyde when it undergoes the mercuric-ion-catalyzed addition of water. Identify the alkyne.
Describe the alkyne you should start with and the reagents you should use if you want to synthesize
a. pentane.
Which alkyne should be used for the synthesis of each of the following ketones?
a.
b.
Which alkyne should be used for the synthesis of each of the following ketones?
c.