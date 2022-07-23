Textbook Question
Draw the condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following:
c. isopropylacetylene
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Draw the condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following:
c. isopropylacetylene
What is the molecular formula for a monocyclic hydrocarbon with 14 carbons and 2 triple bonds?
Name the following:
a.
Draw the condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following:
b. cyclooctyne
Name the following:
c.
Draw the condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following:
d. sec-butylisobutylacetylene