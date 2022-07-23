Textbook Question
What is the molecular formula for a monocyclic hydrocarbon with 14 carbons and 2 triple bonds?
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What is the molecular formula for a monocyclic hydrocarbon with 14 carbons and 2 triple bonds?
Draw the condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following:
a. 1-chloro-3-hexyne
Draw the condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following:
b. cyclooctyne
Draw the condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following:
f. dimethylacetylene
Draw the condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following:
d. sec-butylisobutylacetylene
Draw the condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following:
e. 4,4-dimethyl-1-pentyne