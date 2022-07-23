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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 46e
Chapter 8, Problem 46e

How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?
e.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with ethyne (C₂H₂) as the starting material. Ethyne is a simple alkyne with a triple bond between two carbon atoms.
Step 2: Perform hydrohalogenation of ethyne using HBr to form bromoethene (CH₂=CHBr). This reaction adds one equivalent of HBr across the triple bond, resulting in a vinyl halide.
Step 3: Carry out a Grignard reaction by reacting bromoethene with magnesium in dry ether to form the Grignard reagent, CH₂=CH-MgBr.
Step 4: React the Grignard reagent with an appropriate alkyl halide, such as ethyl bromide (CH₃CH₂Br), to form the desired compound. This step involves nucleophilic substitution, where the alkyl group is added to the vinyl group.
Step 5: Perform a final step to ensure the compound matches the structure provided in the image. This may involve purification or verification of the product structure using spectroscopic methods like NMR or IR.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ethyne as a Building Block

Ethyne, also known as acetylene, is a simple alkyne that serves as a versatile building block in organic synthesis. Its triple bond allows for various reactions, including addition reactions with electrophiles, which can lead to the formation of more complex molecules. Understanding how to manipulate ethyne's reactivity is crucial for synthesizing a wide range of organic compounds.
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Reactions of Alkynes

Alkynes undergo several key reactions, including hydrogenation, halogenation, and hydroboration-oxidation. These reactions can modify the triple bond to form double bonds or single bonds, allowing for the construction of different functional groups. Familiarity with these reaction mechanisms is essential for predicting the products when starting from ethyne.
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Functional Group Transformation

Functional group transformation involves converting one functional group into another through chemical reactions. This concept is vital in organic synthesis, as it allows chemists to create desired compounds from simpler starting materials like ethyne. Recognizing how to strategically change functional groups can facilitate the preparation of complex organic molecules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?

f.

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Textbook Question

Do the equilibria of the following acid–base reactions lie to the right or the left? (The pKa of H2O2 is 11.6.)

HOOH + HO⇌ HOO+ H2O

RC☰CH + HOO⇌ RC☰C+ HOOH

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Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?

c.

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Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?

a.

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Textbook Question

What is each compound's systematic name?

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?

b.

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