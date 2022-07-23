Textbook Question
How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?
c.
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How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?
c.
How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?
e.
Which of the following names are correct? Correct those that are not correct.
c. 4-chloro-2-pentyne
d. 2,3-dimethyl-5-octyne
Which of the following names are correct? Correct those that are not correct.
e. 4,4-dimethyl-2-pentyne
f. 2,5-dimethyl-3-hexyne
Which of the following pairs are keto–enol tautomers?
d.
e.
How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?
b.