Textbook Question
How could the following compounds be synthesized from acetylene?
d.
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How could the following compounds be synthesized from acetylene?
d.
What is the major product obtained from the reaction of each of the following compounds with excess HCl?
c. CH3CH2C☰CCH2CH2CH3
Draw a condensed structure for each of the following:
a. 2-hexyne
b. 5-ethyl-3-octyne
How could the following compounds be synthesized from acetylene?
c. CH3CH═CH2
How could the following compounds be synthesized from acetylene?
b.
Draw a condensed structure for each of the following:
e. methoxyethyne
f. sec-butyl-tert-butylacetylene