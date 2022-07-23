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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 7b
Chapter 8, Problem 7b

Name the following:
b.

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1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure. This chain will serve as the parent chain and determine the base name of the compound. Count the number of carbons in the chain.
Step 2: Determine the functional groups present in the structure. In this case, there is a triple bond (alkyne) and a double bond (alkene). Note their positions along the parent chain.
Step 3: Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the first functional group (either the triple bond or double bond) to ensure the lowest possible locants for the functional groups.
Step 4: Combine the names of the functional groups with their locants. Use the suffix '-yne' for the triple bond and '-ene' for the double bond. If both are present, the compound is named as an 'enyne,' with the double bond taking priority in numbering.
Step 5: Check for any substituents attached to the parent chain. Name and number them accordingly, and include them in the final name of the compound in alphabetical order.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Understanding functional groups is essential in organic chemistry as they determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common examples include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups.
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Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of organic compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines for naming compounds, which include identifying the longest carbon chain, naming functional groups, and assigning locants to indicate the position of substituents. Mastery of nomenclature is crucial for clear communication and understanding of organic structures.
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Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which can be shown through various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal structures. These representations help chemists visualize molecular geometry, bonding, and functional groups, which are vital for predicting reactivity and understanding the compound's behavior in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What orbitals are used to form the carbon–carbon s bond between the highlighted carbons?

g.

h.

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Textbook Question

Draw the condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following:

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Name the following:

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Draw the structures and give the common and systematic names for the seven alkynes with molecular formula C6H10.

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Textbook Question

In Table 7.2, what is the smallest alkane, the smallest terminal alkene, and the smallest terminal alkyne that are liquids at room temperature, which is generally taken to be 20 °C to 25 °C?

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Textbook Question

What orbitals are used to form the carbon–carbon s bond between the highlighted carbons?

a.

b.

c.

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