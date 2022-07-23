Textbook Question
Why does cis-2-butene have a higher boiling point than trans-2-butene?
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Why does cis-2-butene have a higher boiling point than trans-2-butene?
Name the following:
b.
Drawing on what you know about the stereochemistry of alkene addition reactions,
a. write the mechanism for the reaction of 2-butyne with one equivalent of Br2.
Name the following:
a.
In Table 7.2, what is the smallest alkane, the smallest terminal alkene, and the smallest terminal alkyne that are liquids at room temperature, which is generally taken to be 20 °C to 25 °C?
What orbitals are used to form the carbon–carbon s bond between the highlighted carbons?
a.
b.
c.