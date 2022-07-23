Textbook Question
What is each compound's systematic name?
b.
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What is each compound's systematic name?
b.
Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
e. aqueous H2SO4, HgSO4
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
f.
Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
g. excess H2, Pd/C
What is each compound's systematic name?
a. CH3C☰CCH2CH2CH2CH═CH2
Answer Problem 39, parts a–h, using 2-butyne as the starting material instead of propyne.
f. R2BH in THF followed by H2O2/HO− /H2O