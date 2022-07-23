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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 34g
Chapter 8, Problem 34g

What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?

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1
Identify the starting material and the product. The starting material is an alkyne, and the product is a ketone.
Recognize that the transformation involves the conversion of an alkyne to a ketone, which suggests a hydration reaction.
Consider the reagents typically used for the hydration of alkynes to form ketones. One common method is the use of mercuric sulfate (HgSO4) in the presence of sulfuric acid (H2SO4) and water (H2O).
Understand that this reaction proceeds via the formation of an enol intermediate, which tautomerizes to form the ketone.
Conclude that the appropriate reagents for this synthesis are HgSO4, H2SO4, and H2O, which will convert the alkyne to the desired ketone through acid-catalyzed hydration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyne Hydration

Alkyne hydration is a chemical reaction where an alkyne reacts with water in the presence of an acid catalyst to form a carbonyl compound, typically a ketone or aldehyde. This reaction involves the addition of water across the triple bond of the alkyne, leading to the formation of an enol that tautomerizes to the more stable carbonyl compound.
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Alkyne Hydration

Reagents for Hydration

The typical reagents used for alkyne hydration include water (H2O), an acid catalyst such as sulfuric acid (H2SO4), and sometimes mercuric sulfate (HgSO4) to facilitate the reaction. The acid catalyst protonates the alkyne, making it more electrophilic and allowing for the nucleophilic attack by water, ultimately leading to the desired carbonyl product.
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Tautomerization

Tautomerization is a chemical process where a compound exists in two interconvertible forms, typically involving the migration of a hydrogen atom and a switch of a double bond. In the context of alkyne hydration, the enol formed initially is less stable and quickly converts to the more stable keto form, which is the final product of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the mechanism for the following reaction:

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Textbook Question

What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?

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Textbook Question

How many would there be if stereoisomers are included?

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Textbook Question

What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?

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Textbook Question

Draw the structures and give the common and systematic names for alkynes with molecular formula C7H12. Ignore stereosiomers. (Hint: There are 14.)

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Textbook Question

What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?

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