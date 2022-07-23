Textbook Question
Draw the mechanism for the following reaction:
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Draw the mechanism for the following reaction:
What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?
How many would there be if stereoisomers are included?
What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?
Draw the structures and give the common and systematic names for alkynes with molecular formula C7H12. Ignore stereosiomers. (Hint: There are 14.)
What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?