Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 35b
Chapter 8, Problem 35b

How many would there be if stereoisomers are included?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stereoisomers. Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. They include enantiomers (non-superimposable mirror images) and diastereomers (stereoisomers that are not mirror images).
Step 2: Identify the number of stereocenters (chiral centers) in the molecule. A stereocenter is typically a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. Count the stereocenters in the given molecule.
Step 3: Use the formula for calculating the maximum number of stereoisomers: \( 2^n \), where \( n \) is the number of stereocenters. This formula assumes that all stereocenters are independent and can exist in two configurations (R and S).
Step 4: Consider any symmetry in the molecule. If the molecule has a plane of symmetry or other symmetry elements, the actual number of stereoisomers may be less than \( 2^n \). Identify any meso compounds (achiral compounds with stereocenters) that reduce the total count.
Step 5: Combine the information from the previous steps to determine the total number of stereoisomers, including both enantiomers and diastereomers. Ensure that you account for any reductions due to symmetry or meso compounds.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This category includes enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images. Understanding stereoisomerism is crucial for determining the total number of isomers, as each unique spatial arrangement can lead to distinct chemical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:58
Determining when molecules are stereoisomers.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral center, typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, is essential for the formation of enantiomers. Recognizing chiral centers in a molecule is vital for calculating the number of stereoisomers, as each chiral center can potentially double the number of isomers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:10
What is chirality?

Counting Stereoisomers

The total number of stereoisomers for a compound can be calculated using the formula 2^n, where n is the number of chiral centers in the molecule. This formula accounts for the fact that each chiral center can exist in two configurations (R or S). Additionally, if there are any elements of symmetry in the molecule, they must be considered, as they can reduce the total number of unique stereoisomers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:07
Electron Counting
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?

1181
views
Textbook Question

Draw the mechanism for the following reaction:

1042
views
Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be synthesized, starting with a hydrocarbon that has the same number of carbons as the desired product?

b. CH3CH2CH2CH2OH

843
views
Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be synthesized, starting with a hydrocarbon that has the same number of carbons as the desired product?

c.

1293
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures and give the common and systematic names for alkynes with molecular formula C7H12. Ignore stereosiomers. (Hint: There are 14.)

2052
views
Textbook Question

What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?

536
views