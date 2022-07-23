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Ch. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep Synthesis
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 7 - The Reactions of Alkynes • An Introduction to Multistep SynthesisProblem 36
Chapter 8, Problem 36

Draw the mechanism for the following reaction:

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1
Step 1: Analyze the reactants and reagents. The starting material is 1-pentyne (CH₃CH₂CH₂C≡CH), and the reaction involves bromine (Br₂) in water (H₂O). This suggests a halohydration reaction mechanism, where bromine adds across the triple bond in the presence of water.
Step 2: Initiate the reaction mechanism. Bromine (Br₂) acts as an electrophile and is polarized due to the electron density of the triple bond. The π-electrons of the alkyne attack Br₂, forming a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate.
Step 3: Water (H₂O) acts as a nucleophile and attacks the more substituted carbon of the bromonium ion, leading to the opening of the cyclic intermediate. This results in the addition of a hydroxyl group (-OH) to the more substituted carbon and a bromine atom to the less substituted carbon.
Step 4: The hydroxyl group undergoes tautomerization. The enol intermediate (CH₃CH₂CH₂C(OH)=CHBr) rearranges to form a more stable keto form (CH₃CH₂CH₂C(O)CH₂Br). This keto-enol tautomerization is facilitated by the acidic or basic conditions in the reaction medium.
Step 5: Verify the final product. The reaction yields 2-bromo-2-pentanone (CH₃CH₂CH₂C(O)CH₂Br), where the bromine atom and the carbonyl group are attached to adjacent carbons. This is consistent with the halohydration mechanism and the given product structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of how a chemical reaction occurs at the molecular level. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including bond breaking and formation, and the intermediates formed during the reaction. Understanding the mechanism is crucial for predicting the products and the conditions under which the reaction occurs.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond, while electrophiles are species that accept an electron pair. In organic reactions, identifying the nucleophile and electrophile is essential for understanding how the reaction proceeds. Their interaction often drives the formation of new bonds and the transformation of reactants into products.
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Catalysis

Catalysis refers to the process of increasing the rate of a chemical reaction by adding a substance known as a catalyst, which is not consumed in the reaction. Catalysts can provide an alternative pathway with a lower activation energy, making reactions more efficient. Understanding the role of catalysts is important for analyzing reaction mechanisms and optimizing reaction conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?

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Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be synthesized, starting with a hydrocarbon that has the same number of carbons as the desired product?

b. CH3CH2CH2CH2OH

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Textbook Question

How can the following compounds be synthesized, starting with a hydrocarbon that has the same number of carbons as the desired product?

c.

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Textbook Question

What reagents would you use for the following syntheses?

a. (Z)-3-hexene from 3-hexyne

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Textbook Question

How many would there be if stereoisomers are included?

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Textbook Question

Draw the structures and give the common and systematic names for alkynes with molecular formula C7H12. Ignore stereosiomers. (Hint: There are 14.)

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