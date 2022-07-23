Draw the mechanism for the following reaction:

Textbook Question
What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?
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What reagents should be used to carry out the following syntheses?
How can the following compounds be synthesized, starting with a hydrocarbon that has the same number of carbons as the desired product?
b. CH3CH2CH2CH2OH
How can the following compounds be synthesized, starting with a hydrocarbon that has the same number of carbons as the desired product?
c.
What reagents would you use for the following syntheses?
a. (Z)-3-hexene from 3-hexyne
How many would there be if stereoisomers are included?
Draw the structures and give the common and systematic names for alkynes with molecular formula C7H12. Ignore stereosiomers. (Hint: There are 14.)