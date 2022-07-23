Textbook Question
Do the equilibria of the following acid–base reactions lie to the right or the left? (The pKa of H2O2 is 11.6.)
HOOH + HO− ⇌ HOO− + H2O
RC☰CH + HOO− ⇌ RC☰C− + HOOH
788
views
Do the equilibria of the following acid–base reactions lie to the right or the left? (The pKa of H2O2 is 11.6.)
HOOH + HO− ⇌ HOO− + H2O
RC☰CH + HOO− ⇌ RC☰C− + HOOH
What stereoisomers are obtained when 2-butyne undergoes each of the following reaction sequences?
a. 1. H2/Lindlar catalyst 2. Br2/CH2Cl2
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized starting with ethyne:
b. trans-3-heptene
Show how each of the following compounds can be prepared using the given starting material, any needed inorganic reagents, and any organic compound that has no more than four carbons:
a.
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized starting with ethyne:
a. cis-2-octene
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
d.