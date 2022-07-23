Textbook Question
How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?
f.
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How can the following compounds be prepared using ethyne as the starting material?
f.
What stereoisomers are obtained when 2-butyne undergoes each of the following reaction sequences?
c. 1. Cl2/CH2Cl2 2. Br2/CH2Cl2
Do the equilibria of the following acid–base reactions lie to the right or the left? (The pKa of H2O2 is 11.6.)
HOOH + HO− ⇌ HOO− + H2O
RC☰CH + HOO− ⇌ RC☰C− + HOOH
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized starting with ethyne:
b. trans-3-heptene
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized starting with ethyne:
a. cis-2-octene
What is each compound's systematic name?
c.
d.