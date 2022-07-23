How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?
b. an electron-donating substituent in the dienophile
How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?
b. an electron-donating substituent in the dienophile
How could the following compounds be synthesized using a Diels–Alder reaction?
c.
How could the following compounds be synthesized using a Diels–Alder reaction?
d.
a. How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a hydrocarbon in a single step?
b. What other organic compound would be obtained from each synthesis?
1.
Draw the products obtained from the reaction of one equivalent of HBr with one equivalent of 1,3,5-hexatriene.
a. Which product(s) will predominate if the reaction is under kinetic control?
b. Which product(s) will predominate if the reaction is under thermodynamic control?
How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?
a. an electron-donating substituent in the diene