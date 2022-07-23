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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 90(2)
Chapter 9, Problem 90(2)

a. How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a hydrocarbon in a single step?
b. What other organic compound would be obtained from each synthesis?
2. Chemical structure of a brominated aromatic compound with a methyl group, illustrating conjugated hydrohalogenation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the target compound. The structure contains a bromine atom attached to a carbon that is also connected to a double bond (alkene) and a cyclohexane ring. This suggests that the compound can be synthesized via an electrophilic addition reaction.
Step 2: Identify the starting hydrocarbon. The starting material should be a simple alkene that can undergo electrophilic addition to introduce the bromine atom. In this case, cyclohexene is a suitable starting hydrocarbon.
Step 3: Determine the reagent required for the reaction. To add bromine to the alkene in a single step, use molecular bromine (Br₂) in the presence of a solvent like CCl₄. This reaction is known as bromination of alkenes.
Step 4: Predict the mechanism. The bromine molecule will react with the double bond in cyclohexene, forming a bromonium ion intermediate. The bromide ion (Br⁻) will then attack the more substituted carbon of the bromonium ion, leading to the formation of the target compound.
Step 5: Identify the by-product. During the bromination reaction, the other organic compound formed will be the enantiomer of the target compound due to the formation of a racemic mixture (if the reaction is not stereospecific).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrohalogenation

Hydrohalogenation is a chemical reaction where a hydrogen halide (HX) adds across a double bond of an alkene or alkyne. This process typically results in the formation of haloalkanes. The regioselectivity of the reaction is influenced by Markovnikov's rule, which states that the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the most hydrogen substituents, leading to the more stable carbocation intermediate.
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Synthesis of Organic Compounds

The synthesis of organic compounds often involves transforming simpler hydrocarbons into more complex molecules through various reactions. In this context, the question asks for single-step transformations, which may include addition reactions, substitution reactions, or rearrangements. Understanding the mechanisms and conditions required for these reactions is crucial for predicting the products formed.
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Byproducts in Organic Reactions

In many organic reactions, especially those involving multiple reactants or steps, byproducts can be formed alongside the desired product. These byproducts may arise from side reactions or incomplete reactions. Identifying potential byproducts is essential for understanding the overall reaction mechanism and for optimizing reaction conditions to minimize waste and improve yield.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?

b. an electron-donating substituent in the dienophile

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be synthesized using a Diels–Alder reaction?

c.

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be synthesized using a Diels–Alder reaction?

d.

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Textbook Question

a. How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a hydrocarbon in a single step?

b. What other organic compound would be obtained from each synthesis?

1.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products obtained from the reaction of one equivalent of HBr with one equivalent of 1,3,5-hexatriene.

a. Which product(s) will predominate if the reaction is under kinetic control?

b. Which product(s) will predominate if the reaction is under thermodynamic control?

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Textbook Question

How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?

a. an electron-donating substituent in the diene

1240
views