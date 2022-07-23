a. How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a hydrocarbon in a single step?
b. What other organic compound would be obtained from each synthesis?
2.
a. How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a hydrocarbon in a single step?
b. What other organic compound would be obtained from each synthesis?
2.
Draw the resonance contributors for phenol.
How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?
c. an electron-withdrawing substituent in the diene
Draw the products obtained from the reaction of one equivalent of HBr with one equivalent of 1,3,5-hexatriene.
a. Which product(s) will predominate if the reaction is under kinetic control?
b. Which product(s) will predominate if the reaction is under thermodynamic control?
The acid dissociation constant (Ka) for loss of a proton from cyclohexanol is 1 × 10–16.
a. Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for loss of a proton from cyclohexanol.
How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?
a. an electron-donating substituent in the diene