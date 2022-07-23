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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 92b
Chapter 9, Problem 92b

How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?
b. an electron-donating substituent in the dienophile

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1
Understand the Diels–Alder reaction: It is a [4+2] cycloaddition reaction between a conjugated diene and a dienophile. The reaction is facilitated by electron-rich dienes and electron-deficient dienophiles.
Analyze the role of substituents: Substituents on the dienophile can influence its reactivity. Electron-donating groups (EDGs) and electron-withdrawing groups (EWGs) have opposite effects on the electron density of the dienophile.
Consider the effect of an electron-donating substituent: An electron-donating substituent (e.g., -OH, -OR, -NH2) increases the electron density on the dienophile by donating electrons through resonance or induction.
Relate this to the reaction rate: A dienophile with increased electron density becomes less electrophilic, making it less reactive toward the electron-rich diene. This would slow down the rate of the Diels–Alder reaction.
Conclude the impact: The presence of an electron-donating substituent in the dienophile decreases the rate of the Diels–Alder reaction because it reduces the electrophilicity of the dienophile, which is essential for the reaction to proceed efficiently.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diels–Alder Reaction

The Diels–Alder reaction is a [4+2] cycloaddition reaction between a conjugated diene and a dienophile, forming a six-membered ring. This reaction is a key method in organic synthesis for constructing cyclic compounds and is characterized by its stereospecificity and regioselectivity. Understanding the mechanism and the factors influencing the reaction rate is crucial for predicting the outcomes of various substituents.
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Electron-Donating Groups (EDGs)

Electron-donating groups are substituents that increase the electron density of the molecule to which they are attached. In the context of the Diels–Alder reaction, an electron-donating substituent on the dienophile enhances its reactivity by stabilizing the transition state, making it more favorable for the reaction to occur. This increased reactivity can lead to faster reaction rates and higher yields of the desired product.
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Reaction Rate and Substituent Effects

The rate of a chemical reaction can be significantly influenced by the nature of substituents on the reactants. In the Diels–Alder reaction, substituents that either donate or withdraw electrons can alter the electron density of the diene and dienophile, affecting their reactivity. Understanding how these substituents interact with the reaction mechanism is essential for predicting the rate and efficiency of the Diels–Alder reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. How could each of the following compounds be prepared from a hydrocarbon in a single step?

b. What other organic compound would be obtained from each synthesis?

2.

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Textbook Question

Draw the resonance contributors for phenol.

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Textbook Question

How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?

c. an electron-withdrawing substituent in the diene

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Textbook Question

Draw the products obtained from the reaction of one equivalent of HBr with one equivalent of 1,3,5-hexatriene.

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b. Which product(s) will predominate if the reaction is under thermodynamic control?

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The acid dissociation constant (Ka) for loss of a proton from cyclohexanol is 1 × 10–16.

a. Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for loss of a proton from cyclohexanol.

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Textbook Question

How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?

a. an electron-donating substituent in the diene

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