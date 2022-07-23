Answer the following questions for the molecular orbitals (MOs) of 1,3,5,7-octatetraene:
d. Which MO is the HOMO and which is the LUMO in the ground state?
Answer the following questions for the molecular orbitals (MOs) of 1,3,5,7-octatetraene:
d. Which MO is the HOMO and which is the LUMO in the ground state?
Answer the following questions for the molecular orbitals (MOs) of 1,3,5,7-octatetraene:
e. Which MO is the HOMO and which is the LUMO in the excited state?
Rank the indicated hydrogen in the following compounds from most acidic to least acidic:
Answer the following questions for the molecular orbitals (MOs) of 1,3,5,7-octatetraene:
a. How many MOs does the compound have?
Answer the following questions for the molecular orbitals (MOs) of 1,3,5,7-octatetraene:
b. Which are the bonding MOs, and which are the antibonding MOs?
Answer the following questions for the molecular orbitals (MOs) of 1,3,5,7-octatetraene:
f. What is the relationship between HOMO and LUMO and symmetric and antisymmetric orbitals?