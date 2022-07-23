Ground State Configuration

The ground state configuration of a molecule refers to the arrangement of electrons in its molecular orbitals at the lowest energy level. For octatetraene, this involves filling the MOs according to the Pauli exclusion principle and Hund's rule, which dictate how electrons occupy orbitals. Understanding the ground state is essential for identifying the HOMO and LUMO, as these orbitals are determined by the filled and unfilled states of the molecule.