HOMO and LUMO

The Highest Occupied Molecular Orbital (HOMO) is the molecular orbital that contains the highest energy electrons in a ground state molecule, while the Lowest Unoccupied Molecular Orbital (LUMO) is the lowest energy orbital that is unoccupied. The energy gap between the HOMO and LUMO is critical for understanding electronic transitions, such as those occurring during excitation, which can lead to absorption of light and other photophysical processes.