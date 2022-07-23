Draw the resonance contributors for the phenolate ion.
Draw the resonance contributors for phenol.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Resonance Structures
Anilinium Ion
Aromaticity
Protonated cyclohexylamine has a Ka = 1 * 10-11. Using the same sequence of steps as in Problem 94, determine which is a stronger base: cyclohexylamine
or aniline.
e. Which has a greater Ka: cyclohexylammmonium ion or anilinium ion?
f. Which is a stronger acid: cyclohexylamine or aniline?
How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?
b. an electron-donating substituent in the dienophile
e. Which has a greater Ka: cyclohexanol or phenol?
f. Which is a stronger acid: cyclohexanol or phenol?
How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction?
c. an electron-withdrawing substituent in the diene
The acid dissociation constant (Ka) for loss of a proton from cyclohexanol is 1 × 10–16.
a. Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for loss of a proton from cyclohexanol.