Textbook Question
Which dienophile in each pair is more reactive in a Diels–Alder reaction?
2.
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Which dienophile in each pair is more reactive in a Diels–Alder reaction?
2.
Draw the resonance contributors for the phenolate ion.
e. Which has a greater Ka: cyclohexanol or phenol?
f. Which is a stronger acid: cyclohexanol or phenol?
Draw the resonance contributors for phenol.
Which dienophile in each pair is more reactive in a Diels–Alder reaction?
1.
Draw the major products obtained from the reaction of one equivalent of HBr with the following compounds. For each reaction, indicate the kinetic product and the thermodynamic product.
b.