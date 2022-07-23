Textbook Question
Which dienophile in each pair is more reactive in a Diels–Alder reaction?
2.
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Which dienophile in each pair is more reactive in a Diels–Alder reaction?
2.
Draw the resonance contributors for the phenolate ion.
Protonated cyclohexylamine has a Ka = 1 * 10-11. Using the same sequence of steps as in Problem 94, determine which is a stronger base: cyclohexylamine
or aniline.
e. Which has a greater Ka: cyclohexylammmonium ion or anilinium ion?
f. Which is a stronger acid: cyclohexylamine or aniline?
Draw the resonance contributors for phenol.
Which dienophile in each pair is more reactive in a Diels–Alder reaction?
1.
The acid dissociation constant (Ka) for loss of a proton from cyclohexanol is 1 × 10–16.
a. Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for loss of a proton from cyclohexanol.