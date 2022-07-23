Textbook Question
What orbitals contain the electrons represented as lone pairs in the structures of quinoline, indole, imidazole?
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What orbitals contain the electrons represented as lone pairs in the structures of quinoline, indole, imidazole?
In what direction is the dipole moment in calicene? Explain.
What orbital do the lone-pair electrons occupy in each of the following compounds?
a.
b.
c.
What orbitals contain the electrons represented as lone pairs in the structures of purine, and pyrimidine?
In what direction is the dipole moment in fulvene? Explain.
Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds shown in [Figure 8.17], draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl cation. For each compound, show the distribution of the electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?