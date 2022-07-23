In what direction is the dipole moment in calicene? Explain.

What orbital do the lone-pair electrons occupy in each of the following compounds?
a.
b.
c.
What orbital do the lone-pair electrons occupy in each of the following compounds?
a.
b.
c.
Predict the relative pKa values of cyclopropene and cyclopropane.
Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds shown in [Figure 8.17], draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl cation. For each compound, show the distribution of the electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?
Predict the relative pKa values of cyclopentadiene and cycloheptatriene.
In what direction is the dipole moment in fulvene? Explain.
Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds shown in [Figure 8.17], draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl cation. For each compound, show the distribution of the electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?