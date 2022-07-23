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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 54b
Chapter 9, Problem 54b

In what direction is the dipole moment in calicene? Explain.

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1
Analyze the structure of calicene: Calicene consists of two aromatic rings connected by a double bond. One ring is a benzene ring, and the other is a cyclopropene ring. The cyclopropene ring has a strained geometry and contributes to the molecule's electronic properties.
Understand the concept of dipole moment: Dipole moment arises due to the separation of charges within a molecule. It depends on the electronegativity differences between atoms and the geometry of the molecule.
Examine the electron distribution: In calicene, the benzene ring is electron-rich due to its aromaticity, while the cyclopropene ring is electron-deficient because of its strained geometry and the presence of the double bond. This creates an electron density imbalance.
Determine the direction of the dipole moment: The dipole moment will point from the electron-rich benzene ring toward the electron-deficient cyclopropene ring. This is because the electron density is higher on the benzene ring, and the dipole moment vector points from negative to positive charge regions.
Summarize the explanation: The dipole moment in calicene is directed from the benzene ring toward the cyclopropene ring due to the difference in electron density and the molecular geometry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dipole Moment

The dipole moment is a vector quantity that measures the separation of positive and negative charges in a molecule. It indicates the direction and strength of the polarity within the molecule, with the arrow pointing from the positive to the negative charge. A molecule with a dipole moment is polar, meaning it has distinct regions of partial positive and negative charge.
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How dipole-dipole forces work.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. The shape of a molecule influences its dipole moment, as the spatial distribution of polar bonds can either reinforce or cancel out the overall polarity. In calicene, the unique structure affects how the dipole moment is oriented based on the arrangement of its aromatic rings.
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Aromaticity

Aromaticity is a property of cyclic compounds that exhibit resonance stability due to the delocalization of π electrons across the ring structure. In calicene, the presence of aromatic rings contributes to its electronic properties and influences the distribution of electron density, which is crucial for determining the direction of the dipole moment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What orbital do the lone-pair electrons occupy in each of the following compounds?

a.

b.

c.

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Textbook Question

Predict the relative pKa values of cyclopropene and cyclopropane.

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Textbook Question

Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds shown in [Figure 8.17], draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl cation. For each compound, show the distribution of the π\(\pi\) electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?

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Textbook Question

Predict the relative pKa values of cyclopentadiene and cycloheptatriene.

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Textbook Question

In what direction is the dipole moment in fulvene? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds shown in [Figure 8.17], draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl cation. For each compound, show the distribution of the π\(\pi\) electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?

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