What orbitals contain the electrons represented as lone pairs in the structures of quinoline, indole, imidazole?
What orbital do the lone-pair electrons occupy in each of the following compounds?
a.
b.
c.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Lone Pair Electrons
Hybridization
Orbital Theory
In what direction is the dipole moment in calicene? Explain.
Which of the following compounds could be protonated without destroying its aromaticity?
Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds shown in [Figure 8.17], draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl cation. For each compound, show the distribution of the electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?
What orbitals contain the electrons represented as lone pairs in the structures of purine, and pyrimidine?
Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds shown in [Figure 8.17], draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl cation. For each compound, show the distribution of the electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?