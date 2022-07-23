Step 1: Understand the four electronic effects mentioned in the problem: (1) Inductive electron withdrawal occurs when a substituent pulls electron density through sigma bonds due to its electronegativity. (2) Hyperconjugation involves the donation of electron density through overlap of sigma bonds with an adjacent empty or partially filled orbital. (3) Resonance electron withdrawal happens when a substituent withdraws electron density through delocalization of electrons via pi bonds. (4) Resonance electron donation occurs when a substituent donates electron density through delocalization of lone pairs or pi electrons into the conjugated system.