Textbook Question
Explain why the pKa of p-nitrophenol is 7.14, whereas the pKa of m-nitrophenol is 8.39.
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Explain why the pKa of p-nitrophenol is 7.14, whereas the pKa of m-nitrophenol is 8.39.
Which member of each pair is the stronger base?
a. ethylamine or aniline
b. ethylamine or ethoxide ion
Which acid in each of the following pairs is stronger?
e.
f.
Which acid in each of the following pairs is stronger?
c.
d.
Which member of each pair is the stronger base?
c. phenolate ion or ethoxide ion
d. phenolate ion or acetate ion
For each of the following substituents, indicate whether it withdraws electrons inductively, donates electrons by hyperconjugation, withdraws electrons by resonance, or donates electrons by resonance.
a. Br
b. CH2CH3
c.