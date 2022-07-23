Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 32b
Chapter 9, Problem 32b

What are the products of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction? Disregard stereoisomers.
b. Chemical structure showing a conjugated diene reacting with HBr, indicating potential products of 1,2 and 1,4 addition.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the starting compound. The molecule contains two double bonds, which are conjugated (alternating single and double bonds). This conjugation stabilizes the molecule and affects the reactivity of the double bonds.
Step 2: Recognize the reagent used in the reaction. HBr (hydrobromic acid) is a strong acid that adds across double bonds in an electrophilic addition reaction. Since only one equivalent of HBr is used, it will react with one of the double bonds.
Step 3: Determine the regioselectivity of the reaction. The addition of HBr follows Markovnikov's rule, where the hydrogen atom adds to the carbon of the double bond that already has more hydrogen atoms, and the bromine atom adds to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms.
Step 4: Identify the most reactive double bond. In conjugated systems, the double bond closer to the alkyl substituent (more substituted) is typically more reactive due to stabilization of the carbocation intermediate formed during the reaction.
Step 5: Predict the product. The HBr will add across the more reactive double bond, resulting in the formation of a brominated alkene. The remaining double bond will stay intact, and stereoisomers are disregarded as per the problem statement.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of an electrophile to a nucleophile, typically across a double bond. In this case, HBr acts as the electrophile, where the hydrogen atom adds to one carbon of the double bond and the bromine adds to the other. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products formed in the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:39
Features of Addition Mechanisms.

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached, while the halide (Br in this case) will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This rule helps in determining the regioselectivity of the product formed during the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:54
The 18 and 16 Electron Rule

1,2 vs 1,4 Addition

In conjugated systems, electrophilic addition can occur at different positions, leading to 1,2 or 1,4 addition products. The 1,2 addition occurs when the electrophile adds to adjacent carbons, while 1,4 addition involves the electrophile adding to carbons that are separated by one carbon. Recognizing these pathways is essential for predicting the major products in reactions involving conjugated systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:23
1,2 vs 1,4 Addition
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.

a.

1635
views
Textbook Question

Which of the double bonds in zingiberene, the compound responsible for the aroma of ginger, is most reactive in an electrophilic addition reaction with HBr?

1423
views
Textbook Question

What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.

b.

1247
views
Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction? Disregard stereoisomers.

a.

701
views
Textbook Question

What products would be obtained from the reaction of 1,3,5-hexatriene with one equivalent of HBr? Disregard stereoisomers.

1049
views
Textbook Question

A student wanted to know whether the greater proximity of the nucleophile to the C-2 carbon in the transition state is what causes the 1,2-addition product to be formed faster when 1,3-butadiene reacts with HCl. Therefore, she decided to investigate the reaction of 2-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene with HCl. Her friend told her that she should use 1-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene instead. Should she follow her friend's advice?

1114
views