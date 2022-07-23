What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.
a.
What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.
a.
Which of the double bonds in zingiberene, the compound responsible for the aroma of ginger, is most reactive in an electrophilic addition reaction with HBr?
What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.
b.
What are the products of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction? Disregard stereoisomers.
a.
What products would be obtained from the reaction of 1,3,5-hexatriene with one equivalent of HBr? Disregard stereoisomers.
A student wanted to know whether the greater proximity of the nucleophile to the C-2 carbon in the transition state is what causes the 1,2-addition product to be formed faster when 1,3-butadiene reacts with HCl. Therefore, she decided to investigate the reaction of 2-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene with HCl. Her friend told her that she should use 1-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene instead. Should she follow her friend's advice?