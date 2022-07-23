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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 37b
Chapter 9, Problem 37b

What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.
b. Chemical reaction showing the addition of HCl to an alkene, illustrating 1,2- and 1,4-addition products.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure provided in the image. The molecule is a conjugated diene, specifically cyclopentadiene, which has two double bonds in conjugation. This makes it suitable for electrophilic addition reactions.
Step 2: Understand the reaction mechanism. In electrophilic addition reactions to conjugated dienes, the electrophile (e.g., H⁺) adds to one of the double bonds, forming a carbocation intermediate. The carbocation can then undergo resonance to form two different intermediates.
Step 3: Identify the possible products. The 1,2-addition product forms when the electrophile adds to one double bond and the nucleophile adds to the adjacent carbon. The 1,4-addition product forms when the electrophile adds to one double bond and the nucleophile adds to the carbon at the other end of the conjugated system.
Step 4: Distinguish between kinetic and thermodynamic control. The kinetic product is formed faster and typically involves the more stable carbocation intermediate. The thermodynamic product is more stable overall and forms under conditions that allow the reaction to reach equilibrium.
Step 5: Predict the major products. The 1,2-addition product is usually the kinetic product because it forms faster due to proximity of the nucleophile to the carbocation. The 1,4-addition product is typically the thermodynamic product because it results in a more substituted and stable double bond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

1,2- and 1,4-Addition Reactions

1,2- and 1,4-addition reactions refer to the ways in which reagents can add to conjugated systems, such as alkenes. In 1,2-addition, the reagent adds to the first and second carbon atoms of the double bond, while in 1,4-addition, it adds to the first and fourth carbon atoms. These pathways lead to different products, which can have distinct stability and reactivity.
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Kinetic vs. Thermodynamic Products

Kinetic and thermodynamic products arise from different reaction conditions and pathways. Kinetic products are formed faster and are typically less stable, while thermodynamic products are more stable and form more slowly. Understanding the conditions that favor one over the other, such as temperature and reaction time, is crucial for predicting the outcome of addition reactions.
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Conjugated Systems

Conjugated systems consist of alternating single and double bonds, allowing for delocalization of electrons. This delocalization stabilizes the molecule and influences its reactivity. In the context of addition reactions, the presence of conjugation can affect the regioselectivity and the stability of the resulting products, making it essential to consider when analyzing reaction outcomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.

a.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

c.

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Textbook Question

What is the major product when the methoxy substituent in the preceding reaction is bonded to C-2 of the diene rather than to C-1?

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction? Disregard stereoisomers.

b.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

d.

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Textbook Question

A student wanted to know whether the greater proximity of the nucleophile to the C-2 carbon in the transition state is what causes the 1,2-addition product to be formed faster when 1,3-butadiene reacts with HCl. Therefore, she decided to investigate the reaction of 2-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene with HCl. Her friend told her that she should use 1-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene instead. Should she follow her friend's advice?

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