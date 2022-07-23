What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.
a.
What are the major 1,2- and 1,4-addition products of the following reaction? Indicate the kinetic and the thermodynamic products.
a.
What are the products of the following reactions?
c.
What is the major product when the methoxy substituent in the preceding reaction is bonded to C-2 of the diene rather than to C-1?
What are the products of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction? Disregard stereoisomers.
b.
What are the products of the following reactions?
d.
A student wanted to know whether the greater proximity of the nucleophile to the C-2 carbon in the transition state is what causes the 1,2-addition product to be formed faster when 1,3-butadiene reacts with HCl. Therefore, she decided to investigate the reaction of 2-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene with HCl. Her friend told her that she should use 1-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene instead. Should she follow her friend's advice?