Regioselectivity in Electrophilic Addition

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the context of electrophilic addition to alkenes, the Markovnikov rule often applies, stating that the more substituted carbon will bond with the electrophile. This concept is essential for predicting the outcome of the reaction with HBr in zingiberene, as it helps identify which double bond will be more reactive based on the structure of the compound.