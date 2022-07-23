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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 32a
Chapter 9, Problem 32a

What are the products of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction? Disregard stereoisomers.
a.

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1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the starting compound. The molecule contains two conjugated double bonds (CH3CH=CH-CH=CHCH3). This is a diene system, and the reaction involves chlorine (Cl2), which is an electrophile.
Step 2: Understand the reaction mechanism. Chlorine reacts with alkenes via an electrophilic addition mechanism. In the case of conjugated dienes, the reaction can proceed through either 1,2-addition or 1,4-addition, depending on the stability of the intermediate carbocation.
Step 3: Determine the most likely site of reaction. The double bonds in the conjugated diene are electron-rich and will attract the electrophilic chlorine molecule. The reaction will likely occur at one of the double bonds, forming a chloronium ion intermediate.
Step 4: Predict the product formation. After the chloronium ion intermediate is formed, a chloride ion (Cl⁻) will attack the carbocation, leading to the addition of chlorine atoms across the double bond. Since one equivalent of Cl2 is used, only one double bond will react.
Step 5: Write the final product structure. The product will have one double bond remaining, and two chlorine atoms will be added to the carbon atoms of the reacted double bond. Disregard stereoisomers as instructed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with common mechanisms, such as nucleophilic substitution and elimination, helps predict the outcome of reactions.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity and the types of products formed in reactions. For example, alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines each have distinct reactivity patterns.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the conservation of mass. It is essential for determining the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. In the context of the question, understanding stoichiometry helps in predicting the products when one equivalent of each reagent is used.
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Related Practice
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What are the products of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction? Disregard stereoisomers.

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What are the products of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction?

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A student wanted to know whether the greater proximity of the nucleophile to the C-2 carbon in the transition state is what causes the 1,2-addition product to be formed faster when 1,3-butadiene reacts with HCl. Therefore, she decided to investigate the reaction of 2-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene with HCl. Her friend told her that she should use 1-methyl-1,3-cyclohexadiene instead. Should she follow her friend's advice?

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