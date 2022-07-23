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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 69
Chapter 9, Problem 69

Which compound would you expect to have the greater heat of hydrogenation: 1,2-pentadiene or 1,4-pentadiene?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of heat of hydrogenation: It is the amount of heat released when one mole of an unsaturated compound (containing double or triple bonds) is hydrogenated to form a saturated compound. The greater the instability of the starting compound, the higher the heat of hydrogenation.
Analyze the structure of 1,2-pentadiene: This compound contains two double bonds that are conjugated (adjacent to each other). Conjugation provides some stabilization due to delocalization of π-electrons.
Analyze the structure of 1,4-pentadiene: This compound contains two double bonds that are isolated (separated by at least one single bond). Isolated double bonds do not benefit from conjugation and are generally less stable than conjugated double bonds.
Compare the stability of the two compounds: Since 1,2-pentadiene has conjugated double bonds, it is more stable than 1,4-pentadiene, which has isolated double bonds. Greater stability corresponds to a lower heat of hydrogenation.
Conclude: The compound with the greater heat of hydrogenation will be 1,4-pentadiene because it is less stable than 1,2-pentadiene due to the lack of conjugation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heat of Hydrogenation

The heat of hydrogenation refers to the amount of heat released when an alkene reacts with hydrogen to form an alkane. This value is indicative of the stability of the alkene; less stable alkenes release more heat upon hydrogenation. Therefore, comparing the heats of hydrogenation of different alkenes can provide insights into their relative stabilities.
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The definition of hydrogenation.

Alkene Stability

Alkene stability is influenced by the degree of substitution of the double bond. More substituted alkenes (those with more alkyl groups attached to the double bond) are generally more stable due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect. In the case of 1,2-pentadiene and 1,4-pentadiene, the position of the double bonds affects their substitution and, consequently, their stability.
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Understanding trends of alkene stability.

Conjugation

Conjugation occurs when double bonds are separated by a single bond, allowing for the delocalization of π electrons across multiple atoms. This delocalization stabilizes the molecule, making conjugated systems like 1,4-pentadiene more stable than non-conjugated systems. Understanding the role of conjugation is crucial for predicting the heat of hydrogenation and the relative stabilities of the compounds in question.
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Conjugated states
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which ion in each of the following pairs is more stable?

b.

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Textbook Question

a. Draw resonance contributors for the following species. Do not include structures that are so unstable that their contributions to the resonance hybrid would be negligible. Indicate which are major contributors and which are minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.

b. Do any of the species have resonance contributors that all contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?


  1. CH3CH=CHOCH3
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Textbook Question

Which ion in each of the following pairs is more stable?

c.

961
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Textbook Question

Which ion in each of the following pairs is more stable?

a.

1101
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Textbook Question

a. Draw resonance contributors for the following species. Do not include structures that are so unstable that their contributions to the resonance hybrid would be negligible. Indicate which are major contributors and which are minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.

b. Do any of the species have resonance contributors that all contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?

8.

745
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Textbook Question

a. Draw resonance contributors for the following species. Do not include structures that are so unstable that their contributions to the resonance hybrid would be negligible. Indicate which are major contributors and which are minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.

b. Do any of the species have resonance contributors that all contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?

6.

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