Textbook Question
The A ring of cortisone (a steroid) is formed by a Diels–Alder reaction using the two reactants shown here. What is the product of this reaction?
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The A ring of cortisone (a steroid) is formed by a Diels–Alder reaction using the two reactants shown here. What is the product of this reaction?
The C ring of estrone (a steroid) is formed by a Diels–Alder reaction using the two reactants shown here. What is the product of this reaction?
Which compound is the strongest base?
Rank the following carbocations from most stable to least stable:
Which compound has the greater electron density on its nitrogen atom?
Which compound has the greater electron density on its oxygen atom?