Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a molecule can be represented by multiple valid Lewis structures, allowing for the delocalization of electrons. In the context of acidity, if the conjugate base formed after proton loss can be stabilized by resonance, it will be more favorable for the original compound to lose a proton. This is particularly relevant when comparing the methyl group on benzene, which benefits from resonance, to that on cyclohexane, which does not.