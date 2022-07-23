Which compound is the strongest base?

Textbook Question
The A ring of cortisone (a steroid) is formed by a Diels–Alder reaction using the two reactants shown here. What is the product of this reaction?
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The A ring of cortisone (a steroid) is formed by a Diels–Alder reaction using the two reactants shown here. What is the product of this reaction?
The C ring of estrone (a steroid) is formed by a Diels–Alder reaction using the two reactants shown here. What is the product of this reaction?
Which loses a proton more readily: a methyl group bonded to cyclohexane or a methyl group bonded to benzene?
Which compound has the greater electron density on its nitrogen atom?
Which oxygen atom has the greater electron density?
Which compound has the greater electron density on its oxygen atom?