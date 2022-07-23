Step 1: Recall the criteria for aromaticity. A molecule is aromatic if it satisfies the following conditions: (1) It is cyclic, (2) It is planar, (3) It has a conjugated π-electron system (alternating single and double bonds), and (4) It follows Huckel's rule, which states that the molecule must have (4n + 2) π-electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.