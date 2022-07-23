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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 48b
Chapter 9, Problem 48b

Which of the following are aromatic?
d. Chemical structure of a hexagonal aromatic hydrocarbon with alternating double bonds and a plus sign in the corner.
e. Chemical structure of a hexagonal aromatic hydrocarbon with a positive charge symbol above it.
f. Chemical structure representation of a linear chain of alternating double bonds, labeled with CH2 groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the criteria for aromaticity. A molecule is aromatic if it satisfies the following conditions: (1) It is cyclic, (2) It is planar, (3) It has a conjugated π-electron system (alternating single and double bonds), and (4) It follows Huckel's rule, which states that the molecule must have (4n + 2) π-electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
Step 2: Analyze structure A. Structure A is a cyclic molecule with alternating single and double bonds, indicating conjugation. It has a negative charge, which contributes two π-electrons to the system. Count the total π-electrons in the ring, including those from the double bonds and the negative charge, and check if it satisfies Huckel's rule.
Step 3: Analyze structure B. Structure B is a cyclic molecule with alternating single and double bonds, indicating conjugation. It has a positive charge, which removes one π-electron from the system. Count the total π-electrons in the ring, including those from the double bonds and the positive charge, and check if it satisfies Huckel's rule.
Step 4: Analyze structure C. Structure C is a cyclic molecule with alternating single and double bonds, indicating conjugation. Count the total π-electrons in the ring from the double bonds and check if it satisfies Huckel's rule.
Step 5: Compare the results for structures A, B, and C. Determine which structures satisfy all the criteria for aromaticity, including Huckel's rule, and identify them as aromatic.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromaticity

Aromaticity is a property of cyclic compounds that exhibit enhanced stability due to the delocalization of π electrons across the ring. For a compound to be aromatic, it must be cyclic, planar, and follow Hückel's rule, which states that it should have 4n + 2 π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
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Hückel's Rule

Hückel's rule is a criterion used to determine if a planar, cyclic compound is aromatic. According to this rule, a compound is aromatic if it contains a total of 4n + 2 π electrons in its conjugated system, which leads to increased stability and unique chemical properties compared to non-aromatic compounds.
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Planarity and Conjugation

For a compound to be aromatic, it must be planar, allowing for effective overlap of p orbitals, which facilitates the delocalization of π electrons. Conjugation refers to the alternating single and double bonds that allow for this electron delocalization, contributing to the overall stability and reactivity of the aromatic system.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What diene and what dienophile should be used to synthesize the following?

e.

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Textbook Question

What is the value of n in Hückel's rule when a compound has nine pairs of π\(\pi\) electrons? b. Is such a compound aromatic?

1084
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Textbook Question

Which of the following are aromatic?

a.

b.

c.

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Textbook Question

Which compound in each set is aromatic? Explain your choice.

a.

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Textbook Question

What diene and what dienophile should be used to synthesize the following?

f.

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Textbook Question

Which compound in each set is aromatic? Explain your choice.

b.

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