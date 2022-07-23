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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 47e
Chapter 9, Problem 47e

What diene and what dienophile should be used to synthesize the following?
e.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the product shown is a cyclohexene derivative with two ester groups attached to the ring. This structure suggests that it was formed via a Diels-Alder reaction, which is a [4+2] cycloaddition between a conjugated diene and a dienophile.
Step 2: Identify the diene. The cyclohexene ring in the product indicates that the diene used must have been a conjugated diene (two double bonds in conjugation). The positions of the double bonds in the product suggest that the diene was likely 1,3-butadiene.
Step 3: Identify the dienophile. The two ester groups in the product suggest that the dienophile must have contained a double bond conjugated to two electron-withdrawing ester groups. A common dienophile with this structure is dimethyl maleate or dimethyl fumarate.
Step 4: Consider the stereochemistry. The product shows cis stereochemistry for the ester groups, which suggests that the dienophile used was dimethyl maleate (the cis isomer), as the Diels-Alder reaction preserves the stereochemistry of the dienophile.
Step 5: Summarize the reaction. To synthesize the given product, you would use 1,3-butadiene as the diene and dimethyl maleate as the dienophile in a Diels-Alder reaction. Ensure proper reaction conditions, such as moderate heat, to facilitate the cycloaddition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diels-Alder Reaction

The Diels-Alder reaction is a cycloaddition reaction between a conjugated diene and a dienophile, forming a six-membered ring. This reaction is a key method in organic synthesis for constructing complex cyclic structures and is characterized by its stereospecificity and regioselectivity. Understanding the mechanism and the requirements for both the diene and dienophile is essential for predicting the products formed.
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Diels-Alder Retrosynthesis

Conjugated Dienes

Conjugated dienes are compounds that contain two double bonds separated by a single bond, allowing for resonance stabilization and increased reactivity in cycloaddition reactions. The ability of these dienes to adopt an s-cis conformation is crucial for their participation in the Diels-Alder reaction, as this conformation allows for effective overlap with the dienophile's π orbitals.
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Conjugated states

Dienophile

A dienophile is a compound that contains a double or triple bond and reacts with a diene in the Diels-Alder reaction. The reactivity of a dienophile is influenced by its electronic properties; electron-withdrawing groups enhance its reactivity, making it more favorable for cycloaddition. Identifying the appropriate dienophile is essential for achieving the desired product in synthetic applications.
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General Features
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following are aromatic?

d.

e.

f.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following are aromatic?

a.

b.

c.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

b.

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Textbook Question

What diene and what dienophile should be used to synthesize the following?

f.

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Textbook Question

Explain why the following compounds are not optically active:

b. the product obtained from the reaction of 1,3-butadiene with trans-1,2-dichloroethene

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Textbook Question

Explain why the following compounds are not optically active:

a. the product obtained from the reaction of 1,3-butadiene with cis-1,2-dichloroethene

953
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