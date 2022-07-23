Cyclopropenyl Cation and Anion

The cyclopropenyl cation and anion are derived from cyclopropene by adding or removing a proton. The cyclopropenyl cation has 2 π electrons and is not aromatic, while the cyclopropenyl anion has 4 π electrons, which also disqualifies it from being aromatic. However, the anion is more stable due to the presence of a negative charge that can be delocalized.