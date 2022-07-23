Textbook Question
What is the value of n in Hückel's rule when a compound has nine pairs of electrons? b. Is such a compound aromatic?
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What is the value of n in Hückel's rule when a compound has nine pairs of electrons? b. Is such a compound aromatic?
Which of the following are aromatic?
d.
e.
f.
Predict the relative pKa values of cyclopropene and cyclopropane.
Which of the following are aromatic?
a.
b.
c.
Predict the relative pKa values of cyclopentadiene and cycloheptatriene.
Which compound in each set is aromatic? Explain your choice.
b.