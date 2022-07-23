Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
2.
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
2.
Give two sets of reactants (each set including an alkyl halide and a nucleophile) that could be used to synthesize the following ether:
cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO−.
a. Why do they form the same elimination product?
cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO−.
b. Explain, by showing the mechanisms, why different substitution products are obtained.
Give two sets of reactants (each set including an alkyl halide and a nucleophile) that could be used to synthesize the following alkyne:
CH3CH2C≡CCH2CH2CH2CH3
cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO−.
c. How many stereoisomers does each of the elimination and substitution reactions form?