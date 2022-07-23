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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 120a(1)
Chapter 10, Problem 120a(1)

Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
1.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the given reactants and reagents. The starting material is CH3CH2C≡CH (1-butyne), and the reaction involves two steps: (1) NaNH2 (sodium amide) and (2) CH3CH2Br (ethyl bromide). Sodium amide is a strong base that can deprotonate terminal alkynes, generating an acetylide ion.
Step 2: In the first step, NaNH2 deprotonates the terminal alkyne (CH3CH2C≡CH) to form the corresponding acetylide ion (CH3CH2C≡C⁻). This occurs because the terminal hydrogen on the alkyne is acidic and can be removed by a strong base.
Step 3: In the second step, the acetylide ion (CH3CH2C≡C⁻) acts as a nucleophile and undergoes an SN2 reaction with CH3CH2Br (ethyl bromide). The bromine atom in CH3CH2Br is a good leaving group, allowing the nucleophilic substitution to occur.
Step 4: The nucleophilic attack by the acetylide ion on the ethyl bromide results in the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond. The product of this reaction is an internal alkyne, specifically CH3CH2C≡CCH2CH3.
Step 5: Verify the structure of the product by ensuring that the reaction mechanism is consistent with the reagents used (deprotonation followed by nucleophilic substitution) and that the final product is an internal alkyne with the correct connectivity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyne Reactivity

Alkynes are hydrocarbons containing a carbon-carbon triple bond, which makes them highly reactive. In organic reactions, they can undergo various transformations, including nucleophilic substitutions and eliminations. Understanding the reactivity of alkynes is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving them.
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Alkyne Hydration

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. In this case, sodium amide (NaNH2) acts as a strong nucleophile, facilitating the substitution of a hydrogen atom in the alkyne with a bromine atom from bromoethane (CH3CH2Br). This concept is essential for determining the final product of the reaction.
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Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. It includes the identification of intermediates, transition states, and the overall energy changes. Understanding the mechanism of the reaction between the alkyne and sodium amide is vital for predicting the structure of the final product and the pathway taken during the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the product of each of the following reactions:

2.

982
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Textbook Question

Give two sets of reactants (each set including an alkyl halide and a nucleophile) that could be used to synthesize the following ether:

1150
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Textbook Question

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.

a. Why do they form the same elimination product?

1725
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Textbook Question

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.

b. Explain, by showing the mechanisms, why different substitution products are obtained.

719
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Textbook Question

Give two sets of reactants (each set including an alkyl halide and a nucleophile) that could be used to synthesize the following alkyne:

CH3CH2C≡CCH2CH2CH2CH3

1261
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Textbook Question

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.

c. How many stereoisomers does each of the elimination and substitution reactions form?

1574
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