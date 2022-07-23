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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 119a
Chapter 10, Problem 119a

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.
Chemical reactions of cis-4-bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol with hydroxide ions.
a. Why do they form the same elimination product?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the elimination reaction mechanism. Elimination reactions typically proceed via an E2 mechanism when a strong base like HO⁻ is present. In an E2 reaction, the base abstracts a proton from a β-carbon, and the leaving group departs simultaneously, forming a double bond.
Step 2: Consider the stereochemistry of the cis- and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol. In both cases, the β-hydrogen and the leaving group (Br) must be anti-periplanar (i.e., opposite and in the same plane) for the elimination to occur.
Step 3: Examine the chair conformations of cis- and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol. In the chair conformation, the anti-periplanar geometry is achievable for both cis and trans isomers because the β-hydrogen and bromine can adopt axial and equatorial positions, respectively, depending on the conformation.
Step 4: Recognize that the elimination product is the same for both isomers because the double bond forms between the same two carbons regardless of the initial stereochemistry of the reactant. The stereochemistry of the starting material does not affect the position of the double bond.
Step 5: Conclude that the same elimination product is formed because the anti-periplanar requirement is satisfied in both cases, and the reaction mechanism leads to the same alkene structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. In the case of cis- and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol, both isomers can undergo elimination to form the same alkene product due to the ability of the hydroxide ion (OH−) to abstract a proton from adjacent carbon atoms, regardless of the stereochemistry of the starting material.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. The cis and trans isomers of 4-bromocyclohexanol differ in the orientation of substituents around the cyclohexane ring, which influences their reactivity in substitution reactions but not in elimination reactions, as the formation of the double bond can occur from either configuration.
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Substitution vs. Elimination

Substitution and elimination are two fundamental types of reactions in organic chemistry. While elimination leads to the formation of alkenes, substitution involves replacing one functional group with another. The different products formed by cis- and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol when reacting with OH− highlight how the stereochemistry can influence substitution pathways, leading to distinct products despite similar elimination outcomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the products obtained from the following reaction:

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Textbook Question

Draw the product of each of the following reactions:

1.

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Textbook Question

How could you prepare the following compounds from the given starting materials?

b.

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Textbook Question

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.

b. Explain, by showing the mechanisms, why different substitution products are obtained.

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Textbook Question

Two elimination products are obtained from the following E2 reaction:

a. What are the elimination products?

b. Which is formed in greater yield?

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Textbook Question

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.

c. How many stereoisomers does each of the elimination and substitution reactions form?

1574
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