Draw the structures of the products obtained from the following reaction:
cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO−.
a. Why do they form the same elimination product?
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Key Concepts
Elimination Reactions
Stereochemistry
Substitution vs. Elimination
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
1.
How could you prepare the following compounds from the given starting materials?
b.
cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO−.
b. Explain, by showing the mechanisms, why different substitution products are obtained.
Two elimination products are obtained from the following E2 reaction:
a. What are the elimination products?
b. Which is formed in greater yield?
cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO−.
c. How many stereoisomers does each of the elimination and substitution reactions form?