How will the rate of the reaction between bromomethane and hydroxide ion be affected if the following changes in concentration are made?
c. The concentration of the alkyl halide is cut in half and the concentration of the nucleophile is doubled.
How will the rate of the reaction between bromomethane and hydroxide ion be affected if the following changes in concentration are made?
c. The concentration of the alkyl halide is cut in half and the concentration of the nucleophile is doubled.
A small amount of another organic product is formed in a Williamson ether synthesis. What is this product when the alkyl halide used in the synthesis of butyl propyl ether is
b. butyl bromide?
Draw the products obtained from the SN2 reaction of:
c. (S)-3-chlorohexane and hydroxide ion.
d. 3-iodopentane and hydroxide ion.
Draw the substitution product formed by each of the following SN2 reactions:
a. trans-1-iodo-4-ethylcyclohexane and methoxide ion
b. cis-1-chloro-3-methylcyclobutane and ethoxide ion
Rank the following alkyl bromides from most reactive to least reactive in an SN2 reaction:
1-bromo-2-methylbutane, 1-bromo-3-methylbutane, 2-bromo-2-methylbutane, and 1-bromopentane.
Does increasing the energy barrier for an SN2 reaction increase or decrease the magnitude of the rate constant for the reaction?