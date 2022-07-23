Textbook Question
Which is a better nucleophile?
c. CH3O− or CH3OH in H2O
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Which is a better nucleophile?
c. CH3O− or CH3OH in H2O
Indicate whether each of the following solvents is protic or aprotic:
a. chloroform (CHCl3)
b. diethyl ether
Indicate whether each of the following solvents is protic or aprotic:
c. acetic acid
d. hexane
Which is a better nucleophile?
e. HO− or -NH2 in NH3
f. HO− or -NH2 in DMSO
Which is a better nucleophile?
d. CH3O− or CH3OH in DMSO
Which alkyl halide is more reactive in an SN2 reaction with a given nucleophile?
c.
d.