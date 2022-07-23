Step 1: To determine which is a stronger base (RO⁻ or RS⁻), consider the periodic trends in electronegativity and the stability of the conjugate acid. Oxygen (O) is more electronegative than sulfur (S), meaning RO⁻ holds onto its negative charge more tightly, making it less stable and a stronger base. RS⁻, on the other hand, is more stable due to the larger size of sulfur, which can better delocalize the negative charge.